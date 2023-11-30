Sebi should educate investors but not over-regulate derivatives
Summary
- Though the vast majority of derivatives traders lose money, they perform an important function by increasing liquidity in stock markets, making them more efficient
At Sebi’s recent quarterly board meeting, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch expressed concern about retail investors participating in equity-derivatives trading, saying it was the regulator's responsibility to caution investors while adding that Sebi was not worried about systemic risks.