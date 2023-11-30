Sebi should educate investors but not over-regulate derivatives

F&O volumes comprise over 99.5% of all trading volumes on the stock exchanges. Between FY19 and FY24, F&O volumes have risen 34 times – an unbelievable growth rate. Retail participation has risen about eight times, from less than five lakh in FY19. By comparison, the cash equity segment has an average daily volume of about ₹77,000 crore and has risen by around 110% since FY19. There are around 11-12 million direct retail equity investors. If we assume overlap, about a third of them play the F&O market as well.