SEBI simplifies norms to access unclaimed amount in REITs, InvITs, debt securities; check details
This came after the board of Sebi in September approved amendments to rules about the IPEF (Investor Protection and Education Fund) disclosure, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with detailed procedures for dealing with unclaimed funds of investors lying with entities having listed non-convertible securities, REITs and InvITs. Also, the regulator has put in place a manner of claiming such unclaimed amounts by investors.
