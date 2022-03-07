Sebi slaps 20 lakh fine on 4 entities in illegal stock option case

Sebi slaps 20 lakh fine on 4 entities in illegal stock option case1 min read . 07 Mar 2022
- Sebi slapped fines of ₹5 lakh each on Sanjay Kumar Khetan HUF, Sanjay Dhody, Princi Agarwal and Priti Sagar Rawat in four separate orders.
Sebi on Monday imposed ₹20 lakh fine on four entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in BSE stock options. The market regulator slapped fines of ₹5 lakh each on Sanjay Kumar Khetan HUF, Sanjay Dhody, Princi Agarwal and Priti Sagar Rawat in four separate orders.
Sebi observed large-scale reversal trades in the stock options segment of BSE, that led to the creation of artificial volume. Following this, the orders came.
In view of the same, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options from April 2014 to September 2015.
Pursuant to the investigation, it was observed that these entities were among the various others, which indulged in execution of reversal trades in stock options segment.
The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.
By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.
