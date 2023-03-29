Sebi slaps penalties totalling 36 crore on PNB Finance and Industries, CCCL, other entities

Sebi slaps penalties totalling ₹36 crore on PNB Finance and Industries, CCCL, other entities3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:05 AM IST
The securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties totaling ₹35.67 crore on PNB Finance and Industries Ltd, Camac Commercial Company Ltd and various other entities while also barring their promoters from the securities market
Sebi on Tuesday imposed penalties totalling ₹35.67 crore on PNB Finance and Industries Ltd, Camac Commercial Company Ltd and various other entities, including promoters Samir Jain and Meera Jain who have also been barred from the securities market.
