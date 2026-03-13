SEBI slaps ₹10 lakh fine on Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers for cybersecurity violations

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, the brokerage arm of Anand Rathi, in its regulatory filing on 13 March, informed investors that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a ₹10 lakh penalty on the company following an inspection related to its cybersecurity and regulatory compliance practices.

The company said that SEBI, through an email communication dated 13 March 2026, informed it about the penalty in connection with an inspection conducted for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 August 2024.

The regulator identified violations under the cybersecurity and cyber resilience framework.

According to the disclosure, the observations related to multiple areas, including capacity planning, business continuity planning (BCP), disaster recovery site (DRS) policy, password policy, data leakage prevention mechanisms, PowerShell access related to network security, password controls, privileged access management, and vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT).

The regulator also flagged issues related to incident reporting, application programming interface (API) security, monitoring and detection mechanisms, and KYC validation of clients, the filing added.

After examining the inspection findings, the markets regulator's adjudicating officer concluded that multiple violations of SEBI's norms and stockbrokers' regulations were established.

Accordingly, the regulator slapped a penalty of ₹10 lakh on Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. The broker has to pay the fine within 45 days.

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Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited share price trend The company’s shares have been witnessing a severe beating from Dalal Street investors in recent months, as they closed the last three months in the red, losing a cumulative 27%.

The shares hit the Indian exchanges in September 2025, listing at ₹432 apiece, higher than the issue price of ₹414 per share.

Following the healthy debut, the shares continued to remain higher in the following months, reaching a new record high of ₹794 apiece in November 2025. However, the stock has since faced heavy selling pressure, which later turned into a prolonged fall, causing it to trade nearly 40% below its peak.

The company provides a wide range of financial services, including broking, margin trading, and the distribution of financial products, under the brand name ‘Anand Rathi.’ Catering to a diverse clientele, the company serves retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-HNIs, and institutional clients.

Its investment offerings span multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets.

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