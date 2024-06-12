Sebi slaps ₹2.6 crore fine on former CNBC Awaaz anchor Pradeep Pandya, 7 others; bans from securities market for 5 yrs
Sebi restrained Pandya, Alpesh Furiya, other 6 entities from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever, for a period of five years.
Capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred former CNBC Awaaz news anchor Pradeep Pandya and seven other entities from the securities market for five years. The regulator has also imposed a fine of ₹2.6 crore collectively for indulging in fraudulent trading activities.
