Sebi’s lower social-impact entry bar raises retail mis-selling concerns
Market participants are concerned that the lack of awareness about the segment can lead retail investors to not understand the nature of the product they are buying.
The Indian market regulator’s proposal to reduce the minimum investment limit in social impact funds (SIFs) has raised concerns that it might result in mis-selling for retail investors, even as the industry welcomes it as a step to increase participation in the segment.