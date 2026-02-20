Sebi’s lower social-impact entry bar raises retail mis-selling concerns

A welcome move

The proposal to reduce minimum investment limits in SIFs has been broadly welcomed by the industry as it raises hopes for growth in a segment that has not picked up so far. SIFs have raised ₹743 crore as of December 2025, accounting for 1.3% of the total capital raised under category I AIFs, according to Sebi data. Total investments by SIFs stood at ₹664 crore in the same period, or 0.1% of overall AIF investments.