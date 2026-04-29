Mint Explainer: How Sebi’s proposed net worth rules could reshape stockbrokers’ business

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed changes to the way variable net worth is calculated for stockbrokers. The move is intended to align net worth requirements for the market intermediary with their client base and their potential risk profile.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed changes to the way variable net worth is calculated for stockbrokers. The move is intended to align net worth requirements for the market intermediary with their client base and their potential risk profile.
In a consultation paper issued last week, the market regulator said the current method of calculating variable net worth no longer reflects a stockbroker's operational risks. Variable net worth is additional capital that brokers must maintain to cover operational and financial risks not addressed by margin requirements.
In a consultation paper issued last week, the market regulator said the current method of calculating variable net worth no longer reflects a stockbroker's operational risks. Variable net worth is additional capital that brokers must maintain to cover operational and financial risks not addressed by margin requirements.
Mint explains how the proposed changes could impact stockbrokers and investors.
What are the proposed changes?
Sebi has tightened capital requirements for stockbrokers by recommending that variable net worth should be an aggregate of two elements. The first is 10% of the average credit balance of all clients over the previous six months across exchanges and segments. The second is the number of active clients onboarded directly by the broker and through authorized persons.
The market regulator has proposed a base capital requirement of ₹50 lakh for brokers servicing more than 10,000 and up to 50,000 clients, with an additional ₹50 lakh for every further 50,000 clients or part thereof. A separate slab-based structure has been proposed for clients acquired through authorized persons. Currently, brokers calculate variable net worth as 10% of the average daily cash balances of clients maintained across segments and exchanges over the past six months.
Credit balance refers to the total funds belonging to clients that are held by the broker, including both settled cash and amounts from recent transactions that may not yet be settled. This is broader than the cash balance, which includes only the cleared, settled cash available in client accounts.
Why were the changes needed?
Stockbrokers have to follow an “upstreaming framework” under which they route a portion of the client funds to clearing corporations, limiting the cash that the broker holds despite its client base. Sebi said that this makes the current calculation of variable net worth ineffective, as net worth is considered the second line of defence, after margins, to ensure that brokers have sufficient capital to cover risks whenever needed.
“It is imperative that the second line of defence should be strengthened by making the net worth requirement commensurate with the size and risks of operations of a broker in terms of aggregate clients’ funds with broker, number of direct active clients as well as number of clients through Authorised Persons (AP),” said the regulator in the draft paper.
It added that the change is intended to ensure a “large financial cushion to absorb losses or other unforeseen circumstances.”
“If calibrated appropriately, this framework can lower the risk of broker-level stress translating into client disruption or loss, while also enabling more orderly handling of extreme scenarios,” said Vineet Agrawal, group chief financial officer (CFO) at Angel One.
How will the change impact brokers?
Though the changes are unlikely to materially impact the ecosystem, they may put small brokers in a bit of short-term trouble. Several small-sized brokers have rapidly scaled their clientele without actively incurring massive risks in their operations, and often fail to hold high capital buffers. Such market intermediaries would have to align with Sebi’s proposal if it comes into action and face operational disruption.
“The shift to a client-base-linked capital requirement risks overestimating actual risk, as client count does not necessarily translate into higher balance sheet exposure, especially in a framework where funds are already upstreamed,” said Ajay Kejriwal, executive director at Choice Equity Broking. He added that the norms could disproportionately impact efficient, low-cost brokers who operate at scale, “effectively penalising business models built on wider retail participation rather than higher risk-taking.”
Such brokers would then have to increase the capital they hold to meet the revised requirements of variable net worth.
Is this a good time to implement such structural changes?
India is currently grappling with stock market volatility and operational disruptions in businesses due to the US-Iran war. This has also led to a decline in brokers’ active clients. Total active clients fell 7.2% in fiscal 2026 to 45.2 million, according to the National Stock Exchange.
“Calibration of timing and implementation will be critical. This (the consultative approach) would enable brokers to progressively build capital buffers in a structured manner, rather than being compelled into abrupt adjustments amid an already sensitive macro environment,” said Agrawal of Angel One.
However, he added, the current global tensions bring back focus to the resilience of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) and the proposed changes align with the objective of “strengthening systemic shock absorption capacity.”
Experts also said that unintended consequences, such as capital diversion, slower client onboarding, or consolidation pressures, can be expected if additional capital requirements are demanded by the regulator during times of market volatility and a liquidity crunch.
What do the changes mean for investors?
The proposed changes could boost confidence in investors as market intermediaries would be better capitalized to cover risks. Industry participants, however, are conflicted on whether the rule change could also trigger higher costs and loss of competition in the broking segment.
“From an investor standpoint, while the intent is to enhance safety, the incremental benefit may be limited given existing safeguards like upstreaming and margin systems, whereas the unintended impact could be higher costs, reduced competition, and slower onboarding—ultimately affecting market accessibility and participation,” said Kejriwal.
“While the revised framework seeks to better align variable net worth requirements with the scale of a broker’s operations, introducing a cap on variable net worth could be considered. Beyond a defined threshold, further growth in the active client base should be subject to a calibrated cap on the maximum variable net worth requirement,” said Ajay Garg, director & chief executive officer of SMC Global Securities.
He added that this could ease the additional burden on brokers while still ensuring the new framework is implemented.