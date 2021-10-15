The markets regulator has introduced an online mechanism for obtaining SCORES (Sebi Complaints Redress System) credentials for all companies intending to list their securities on stock exchanges.

The online form can be accessed on the SCORES website.

“In view of the same, companies are no longer required to submit a physical copy of Form-A or e-mail the same to SEBI, as provided in a circular dated December 18, 2014," Sebi said in a circular on Thursday.

This has been done as part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) green initiative and to streamline the redressal of investor grievances against companies before listing.

SCORES is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints pertaining to the securities market online with Sebi against listed companies and Sebi-registered intermediaries. All complaints received are dealt through SCORES.

According to the markets regulator, an instruction document has been provided with the online form. “Companies are encouraged to go through the instruction document before filling up and submitting the online form," Sebi said.

Companies now have to attach a declaration, with the online form, on the letterhead of the company signed by the compliance officer.

For companies intending to list on the mainboard, they have to declare that the DRHP has been submitted with Sebi.

Companies looking to list on SME/debt platform of the stock exchange, have to declare that an application to list its securities has been submitted with the stock exchange or in-principal approval to list its securities has been obtained from the stock exchange.

