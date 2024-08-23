Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Sebi to introduce industry-wide stress test for small-cap funds soon

Sebi to introduce industry-wide stress test for small-cap funds soon

Neil Borate

  • At present, Sebi-mandated stress tests are conducted at the fund level, with each small-cap fund independently releasing the results of its assessment

The findings will not only shed light on the sector's resilience but also guide investors and advisors in navigating the complexities of small-cap investing.

MUMBAI:India's markets regulator is set to introduce an industry-wide stress test for small-cap funds, a significant shift from the previous round of fund-specific assessments, said Ananth Narayan, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in his speech at the Cafe Mutual Conference on Friday.

Narayan highlighted the remarkable growth in the mid- and small-cap segments, noting that over 40% of mid- and small-cap stocks have surged more than fivefold in the last five years.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

While Sebi refrains from commenting on market valuations, Narayan emphasized that stakeholders should reflect on this rapid appreciation. He stressed that the regulator's role is not to predict or influence market trends but to ensure the robustness of the financial system.

Also Read: Can a professor, lawyer or doctor give investment advice? Sebi has a plan

Addressing the gap

Previously, Sebi-mandated stress tests were conducted at the fund level, with each small-cap fund independently releasing the results of its assessment. This approach provided valuable insights into the resilience of individual funds but left a gap in understanding the industry's collective health. The upcoming industry-wide stress test aims to fill this gap, offering a more comprehensive view of the sector’s stability.

Narayan shared both encouraging and cautionary findings from Sebi's analysis. The good news is that, overall, the industry's stress levels have not escalated from March 2020 to March 2024 despite the significant market upheavals during the period. This suggests that small-cap funds have managed to maintain their stability even as market conditions have fluctuated.

Also Read: Market constituents hope for change in Sebi's derivatives plans

However, Narayan warned of a critical caveat: The increase in average daily traded volumes within the small-cap segment. This rise in volumes has been largely driven by a sustained inflow of funds into these stocks. While this has supported market liquidity and helped small-cap funds manage their portfolios, there remains uncertainty about what could happen if this demand diminishes. The potential for market stress increases significantly if liquidity dries up and selling pressures mount.

Narayan underscored the importance of suitability and appropriateness in the advisory process, particularly for mutual fund distributors (MFDs). Given the volatile nature of the small-cap segment, it is crucial for MFDs to ensure that these investments align with their clients' risk profiles and investment goals.

Also Read: Could Sebi’s curbs for investment advisers choke financial planning in India?

As Sebi prepares to implement an industry-wide stress test for small-cap funds, the results will be closely watched by market participants. The findings will not only shed light on the sector's resilience but also guide investors and advisors in navigating the complexities of small-cap investing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Neil Borate

I head the personal finance team at Mint. I have been writing about personal finance for the past 8 years after finishing two degrees in law and economics respectively. I do what I do, to help the ordinary Indian saver and investor.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.