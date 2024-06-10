SEBI suggests tighter regulations for inclusion of derivative trading on individual stocks
The new proposal aims to exclude stocks with consistently low turnover from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment of the exchanges.
Markets regulator SEBI, on Monday, proposed stricter criteria for the inclusion of individual stocks in the derivatives segment. The new proposal aims to exclude stocks with consistently low turnover from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment of the exchanges.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started