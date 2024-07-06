SEBI conducting ‘surprise’ inspections, getting info on deals, trades, brokers; leading mutual funds under radar: Report

SEBI has recently conducted unannounced inspections of top mutual fund executives, examining their digital devices, such as mobile phones, iPads, and laptops.

Written By Shivangini
First Published6 Jul 2024, 10:04 AM IST
SEBI officials conduct surprise inspections on mutual fund executives, examining their digital devices to ensure compliance and detect potential malpractice.
SEBI officials conduct surprise inspections on mutual fund executives, examining their digital devices to ensure compliance and detect potential malpractice.(REUTERS)

Moneycontrol reported that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is conducting unannounced inspections of top mutual fund executives, examining their digital devices, including mobile phones, iPads, and laptops.

Five leading mutual funds have undergone these inspections over the past 12 months, with SEBI accessing the mobile phones of several top executives. Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

According to sources cited by the publication, these inspections are distinct from the search and seizure operations Quant Mutual Fund experienced on June 28.

Also Read | Finfluencers naming stocks to feel heat of Sebi rule

Moneycontrol's report highlights that SEBI refers to these actions as “thematic inspections”. These involve reviewing records from multiple mutual funds to gather information on block deals, concurrent trades, and broker communications, among other things. 

The primary goal of seizing this data is to analyse patterns and identify any irregular or questionable practices that warrant further scrutiny.

Also Read | Sebi chief Madhabi Buch urges industry to report market misconduct

The inspections are carried out without prior notice, adding an element of surprise. Sources explained that SEBI aims to ensure compliance and detect potential malpractice within the mutual fund industry, as per the report.

An anonymous executive from an affected asset management company told Moneycontrol, "Information spreads fast. People who need to reset their phones have already done so. But even if you have nothing to hide professionally, accessing personal digital devices is disturbing."

SEBI asks for institutional mechanism

Meanwhile, the Capital market regulator ordered stockbrokers on July 4 to set up an institutional mechanism to detect and prevent fraud and market abuse. The initiative aims to instil confidence in the securities market.

Also Read | Sebi asks stockbrokers to set up mechanism to detect fraud, market abuse

The SEBI circular stated that its provisions would come into force in a risk-based, staggered manner to ensure smooth adoption by all stockbrokers. Brokerages will get sufficient time to make necessary changes based on their size.

SEBI, on May 22, released a master circular for stockbrokers, listing a range of topics such as registration, supervision and oversight, dealings with clients, default-related provisions and investor grievance redressal mechanisms.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 10:04 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSEBI conducting ‘surprise’ inspections, getting info on deals, trades, brokers; leading mutual funds under radar: Report

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue