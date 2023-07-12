Sebi to auction 22 properties of Bishal Group, NVD Solar on August 14

The successful bidder shall have to deposit 25% of the successful bid amount (inclusive of EMD amount), immediately after the close of the auction (within 48 hours of receipt of intimation from agency/SEBI declaring them as successful bidder) and the balance amount along with 1% of highest bid amount as poundage fee within 15 (fifteen) days from close of auction. If the said amount is not paid within the specified time, the cost of the auction shall be recovered from the deposit money and the balance shall be forfeited.