Sebi stated that in case any market-leading bid (bid higher than the highest at the point in time) is received within the last five minutes of closing time, the bidding time shall be extended automatically by five minutes and in case no bid higher than the last quoted highest bid is received within the said extended five minutes, the auction sale shall automatically get closed at the expiry of the extended five minutes. There shall thus be an extension of bidding time, each of five minutes duration, till the auction is concluded.