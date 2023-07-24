Sebi to consider permitting delisting via fixed price1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Madhabi Puri Buch says the markets regulator will consider permitting the delisting of companies via fixed price instead of the reverse book-building procedure
The markets regulator Sebi will consider permitting the delisting of companies via fixed price instead of the reverse book-building procedure, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Monday.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×