Sebi to consider permitting delisting via fixed price, says Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:10 PM IST
SEBI may allow delisting of companies through fixed price instead of reverse book-building. A discussion paper on the subject will be issued by December
Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Monday said that the markets regulator will consider permitting the delisting of companies via fixed price instead of the reverse book-building procedure. The Securities and Exchange Board of India will issue a discussion paper on the subject by December, the regulator said.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×