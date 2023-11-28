Sebi to ease capital, disclosure requirement norms for passive funds: Report
The proposed Sebi norms would also allow existing fund houses to hive off their passive investment schemes into separate entities to take advantage of the looser regulation
India's markets regulator plans to lower capital and disclosure requirements for fund houses that run passive investment schemes, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
