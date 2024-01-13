Sebi to implement facility of ‘voluntary blocking’ of trading accounts by clients
Sebi plans to offer the facility of voluntary freezing or blocking of trading accounts by clients to counter suspicious activities.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has planned to offer the facility of voluntary freezing or blocking of the ‘Trading Accounts’ by clients as it is available in Demat accounts, ATMs, and Credit Cards.
