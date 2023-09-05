SEBI to introduce 1-hour trade settlement by end of FY24 before an instantaneous process1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Currently, the regulator is thinking of rolling out the one hour trade settlement for all investors by March next year, and is looking at a time frame of 6-8 months more for the instantaneous settlements.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will introduce one-hour trade settlements by the end of this fiscal, in the run up to making such processes instantaneous, according to a top official quoted in a report by news agency PTI.
