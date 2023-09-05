comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI to introduce 1-hour trade settlement by end of FY24 before an instantaneous process
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will introduce one-hour trade settlements by the end of this fiscal, in the run up to making such processes instantaneous, according to a top official quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Amid concerns raised by certain foreign portfolio investors (FPI) on the shortening of the settlement cycles citing forex-related worries, the official made it clear that faster settlements are optional and investors can opt out.

Currently, the regulator is thinking of rolling out the one hour trade settlement for all investors by March next year, and is looking at a time frame of 6-8 months more for the instantaneous settlements.

SEBI has adopted a roadmap towards realising its aim of making trade settlements instantaneous, according to the report. “From one day to one hour to instantaneous is the roadmap," the official was quited as saying by PTI, adding one hour settlements are much quicker to implement than instantaneous.

The official said technology for one hour trade settlements already exists and the market regulator is confident about the same, while the instantaneous settlements need more technology development.

The Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility for secondary markets will start by January for all investors and it will take another couple of months for the one-hour cycle to set-in after that, the official added.

Addressing investor concerns, the early settlement facility will be optional for investors and they can opt out of it and stressed that data analysis does not indicate any problems on the trading side if some investors were to opt out.

"If the FPIs don't want to do that (instantaneous), they're free to do that. And we've looked at the matching data (on) whose trade matches with whom. So, our belief based on that data is that it will not be a problem for anybody," the official was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 06:23 PM IST
