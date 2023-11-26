SEBI to introduce T+0 settlement trade by March 2024 and instantaneous settlement by 2025, says chief Madhabi Puri
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on a roadmap for the same-day settlement of trades by March 2024, followed by an optional parallel system for instantaneous settlement, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri said.
