Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI to introduce T+0 settlement trade by March 2024 and instantaneous settlement by 2025, says chief Madhabi Puri

SEBI to introduce T+0 settlement trade by March 2024 and instantaneous settlement by 2025, says chief Madhabi Puri

Livemint

  • The SEBI is working on a roadmap for the same-day settlement of trades by March 2024, followed by an optional parallel system for instantaneous settlement, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri said.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on a roadmap for the same-day settlement of trades by March 2024, followed by an optional parallel system for instantaneous settlement, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri said.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai following the SEBI Board meeting, Buch emphasized that both market infrastructure and brokers have underscored the necessity for a technological pathway that enables immediate settlement. She stressed the importance of avoiding a one-hour delay as an interim step and advocated for a direct transition from T+0 to instantaneous settlement.

"The progress is very good, a lot of discussion has happened. A roadmap is pretty much ready. It is a parallel system that is completely optional," Buch explained.

Further stressing on the timeline, she said, “What market participants have told us is that we will need to start at T+0 and then move to instantaneous. For T+0, it will be by the end of March, then instantaneous will be another year later."

In January of this year, India adopted a T+1 settlement system, ensuring that trades are resolved on the subsequent business day.

Previously, there were indications that the market regulator's proposal to enable same-day settlement of equity market trades was encountering resistance from offshore investors. These investors expressed concerns about the potential fragmentation of the system and the associated increase in trading costs.

For a foreign investor to execute and settle a trade within the same day, the conversion of funds into Indian rupees must occur one day prior to the trade. In the T+1 and T+2 settlement systems, rupees can be acquired on the day of settlement.

SEBI, on Saturday, also refused to approve the new delisting regulations due to the non-availability of sufficient data.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.