SEBI to issue regulations for finfluencers: How do the steps come into play?

How will the decision by SEBI protect consumers?

Ms. Nehal Mota, Co-Founder & CEO - Finnovate said “Money and Health are two areas of our life that have a lot in common. In both the gap between what we know and what the experienced practitioners know is very vast. And to cover up this gap, we often turn to information online - videos, or articles written by either websites or self-described experts. Finfluencers are to financial advice what Heath websites are to managing illness. They are good to consume as long as one is not treating oneself based on the advice one receives online. Because of lack of regulatory oversight in the internet / social media world, anybody can give advice - which makes the world of finfluencers - a mixed bag. Ranging from the unqualified to the super experienced, but consumers are left to figure out for themselves which is which. SEBI-registered entities on the other hand are like trained doctors. They have experience and have got a certificate to practice after a rigorous evaluation process. SEBI’s move to regulate Influencers is like asking all health writers to get at least a basic medical qualification. Yes, the advice might still vary from person to person, but at least consumers know that the person is qualified to provide advice. This is the reason this decision by SEBI to regulate finfluencers is welcome. It protects the consumer."