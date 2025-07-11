Jane Street's regulatory woes may have just begun: Sebi lens is now on Sensex options
Summary
Sebi action will be driven by the fact that the popularity of Sensex options had soared in the past two financial years. The regulator has so far focused on 21 instances of Jane Street trades in Bank Nifty and Nifty weekly options from January 2023 to March 2025.
The capital markets regulator’s investigation into alleged index manipulation by Jane Street will extend to the Sensex options contracts as well, according to two persons aware of the matter. These contracts have gained traction over the past two fiscal years.
