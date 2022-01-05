Sebi to ramp up hiring over next four months ahead of LIC IPO

The regulator now plans to fill positions before other tech-start ups and the insurance giant raise funds in the primary market. Among upcoming deals, State Bank of India, the country’s biggest lender, is expected to raise $1 billion by selling a stake in its mutual fund venture through an IPO. More Retail Pvt., a grocery chain backed by Amazon.com Inc., is also looking at an offering of as much as $500 million, while e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt. and digital-education startup Byju’s Pte. are also preparing for first-time share sales.