SEBI to review delisting process, insider trading norms in December meeting: Madhabi Puri Buch
The Sebi chairperson mentioned that it is widely believed that the market regulator is very dogmatic about insider trading but the Sebi has taken steps and initiated consultations to relook the norms around insider trading
Market regulator Sebi's board will discuss the potential changes on delisting at its next meeting, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Thursday. She added that in the next meeting, which is scheduled for December or January, the management of the market regulator will also table changes in insider trading norms before the board.
