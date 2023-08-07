SEBI to review eligibility for stocks in derivatives segment1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Derivatives contracts on stocks can be traded on recognized stock exchanges only if the underlying stocks satisfy certain objective criteria
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will review the eligibility criteria for the introduction and continuation of stocks in the derivatives segment, it said in its annual report released on Monday. Derivatives contracts on stocks can be traded on recognized stock exchanges only if the underlying stocks satisfy certain objective criteria.
