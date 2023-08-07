Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will review the eligibility criteria for the introduction and continuation of stocks in the derivatives segment, it said in its annual report released on Monday. Derivatives contracts on stocks can be traded on recognized stock exchanges only if the underlying stocks satisfy certain objective criteria.

“The last review of the eligibility criteria for the introduction of stocks in derivatives was done in 2018. Since then, broad market parameters reflecting the size and liquidity of the cash market, viz., market capitalization and turnover have moved up considerably," SEBI said in its annual report.

“Accordingly, it is proposed to review the eligibility criteria for introduction and continuation of stocks in the derivatives segment," the annual report added.

Changes in price band formulation for scrips in the Equity Derivatives segment

In the annual report, the market regulator also mentioned some changes in the price band formulation for scrips in the Equity Derivatives segment. Scrips having derivative contracts on them have dynamic price bands both for scrips and such derivative contracts. These price bands can be flexed subject to certain conditions and the trading activity in the scrip.

“In order to strengthen volatility management and minimize information asymmetry for such scrips and contracts in the equity derivatives segment, SEBI is in the process of strengthening the existing framework of price band for these scrips and their derivatives contracts for more effective risk management and orderly trading. The proposed framework would limit the impact of possible price risk arising out of sudden extreme market volatility, fat finger error or issues with systems of a trading member," SEBI said in its annual report.

SEBI recovery plunges 61.7%

The annual report also mentions that SEBI's recovery from erring market participants plunged 61.72% during the year to ₹6,031 crore from ₹15,756 crore during the previous fiscal year.

“Out of the total amount of ₹1,02,529 crore to be recovered, 63,206 crores (which is 61.7 percent of the total amount due) pertains to CIS/DPI matters of PACL Ltd. and Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd., respectively," the annual report said.