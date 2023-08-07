SEBI to review eligibility for stocks in derivatives segment

“In order to strengthen volatility management and minimize information asymmetry for such scrips and contracts in the equity derivatives segment, SEBI is in the process of strengthening the existing framework of price band for these scrips and their derivatives contracts for more effective risk management and orderly trading. The proposed framework would limit the impact of possible price risk arising out of sudden extreme market volatility, fat finger error or issues with systems of a trading member," SEBI said in its annual report.