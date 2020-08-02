NEW DELHI : Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market.

In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from agencies to develop the virtual museum.

The museum is intended to be a visual online organised collection of history of evolution, achievements and milestones in the Indian securities market over the decades in terms of market infrastructure, regulation and enforcement, among others, Sebi said.

The achievements will be told through photos, videos, articles, media clippings, interactive display like quiz, paintings, drawings, diagrams, graphs, newspaper articles, transcripts of interviews and numerical databases, among others.

Information pertaining to history of securities laws as well as establishment of stock exchanges in India and history of institutions important to securities market, including UTI and Forward Market Commission (FMC), would be used as content for the proposed museum, it said.

In addition, trading practices, rules, regulations prior to and after establishment of Sebi or FMC, commodity trading during period of various dynasties' rulers and landmark judgements for securities market, among others, would be exhibited in the museum.

Besides, information related to developments on account of events such as world war, independence of India and economic liberalisation would be exhibited through audio/video/images/articles/art works on the virtual museum.

Sebi said the proposed museum should become a unique resource for knowledge of Indian securities market -- a must visit place for any student, researcher, investor and market participant having interest in securities market.

"The museum would provide the best in class engagement with the latest technology, dispensing the knowledge and content of securities market in India," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

It will have its own digital platform and website for online visitors in order to provide them maximum possible experience and interest like in physical museum.

The virtual museum will engage the audience with creative content through various means like video, audio, chat bot, voice assistants, virtual reality, analytics, interactive and animated elements.

Latest technologies -- analytics, virtual reality or augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine to machine communication -- would be used to provide best possible showcase and experience.

Apart from English, the online platform should be able to develop and deliver content in Hindi and other Indian languages.

Interested agencies are required to send their applications to the capital markets watchdog by August 24.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated