Sebi to shorten trade settlement cycle, optional for stock exchanges

Mumbai: In a major overhaul, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to shorten time frame of trade settlement cycle. The regulator, on Tuesday, said it will reduce the trade settlement cycle to T+1 (transaction date plus one) time period from January 2022. It has given options to stock exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement cycle.

“Sebi has been receiving request from various stakeholders to further shorten the settlement cycle. Based on discussions with market infrastructure institutions (stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories), it has been decided to provide flexibility to stock exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement cycle," Sebi circular said.

Accordingly, a stock exchange may choose to offer T+1 settlement cycle on any of the scrips, after giving an advance notice of at least one month, regarding change in the settlement cycle, to all stakeholders, including the public at large, and also disseminating the same on its website.

After opting for T+1 settlement cycle for a scrip, the stock exchange shall have to mandatorily continue with the same for a minimum period of six months. Thereafter, in case, the stock exchange intends to switch back to T+2 settlement cycle, it shall do so by giving one-month advance notice to the market. Sebi added that any subsequent switch from T+1 to T+2 or vice versa shall be subject to minimum period and notice period. “There shall be no netting between T+1 and T+2 settlements," Sebi said. Netting is a method of reducing risks in financial contracts by aggregating multiple financial obligations to arrive at a net obligation amount.

The settlement option for security shall be applicable to all types of transactions in the security on that stock exchange. For example, if a security is placed under T+1 settlement on a stock exchange, the regular market deals as well as block deals will follow the T+1 settlement cycle on that stock exchange, Sebi said.

Sebi has directed stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to take necessary steps to put in place proper systems and procedures for smooth introduction of T+1 settlement cycle on optional basis, including necessary amendments to the relevant bye-laws, rules and regulations.

However, stock broker body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) had earlier raised concerns on implementation of T+1 settlement system. “The window will be too short for the securities lending and borrowing to practically work and there could be spill over," ANMI had said in a letter to Sebi on 28 August.

Number of operational and technical challenges would need to be tackled before implementing the T+1 settlement system. At present, the infrastructure available with market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) is not able to efficiently meet timely issuance of pay-in and pay-out and to send files on time, it said. Besides, operational and technical challenges, implementation of the new system will increase in working capital requirements by brokers, Extended working hours for banks and depository participant (DP), ANMI had said.

It also pointed out that global investors will face difficulties in a short cycle of settlement as as securities settlement of FPIs is operationally very complex, involving coordination among multiple entities like, fund managers, global and local custodian, brokers, clearing members, and exchanges.

“If the settlement of T+1 is adapted then the MSCI country classification methodology may look at it negatively as it is likely to result in Indian Market being pre funded market. This may result in drop in the weightage to India in its MSCI emerging market Index. This will adversely affect flows into the Indian market," ANMI had said.

In 2003, Sebi had shortened the settlement cycle from T+3 rolling settlement to T+2.

