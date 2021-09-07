Sebi to shorten trade settlement cycle, optional for stock exchanges

After opting for T+1 settlement cycle for a scrip, the stock exchange shall have to mandatorily continue with the same for a minimum period of six months. Thereafter, in case, the stock exchange intends to switch back to T+2 settlement cycle, it shall do so by giving one-month advance notice to the market. Sebi added that any subsequent switch from T+1 to T+2 or vice versa shall be subject to minimum period and notice period. “There shall be no netting between T+1 and T+2 settlements," Sebi said. Netting is a method of reducing risks in financial contracts by aggregating multiple financial obligations to arrive at a net obligation amount.

