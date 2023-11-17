Sebi to take proposal for new delisting rules to board soon
A Sebi sub-group had considered providing some alternatives to the reverse book-building process, including an option to delist shares at a fixed price
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will propose a review of its regulations for delisting stocks at its next board meeting, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started