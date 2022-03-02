Sebi tried in earnest to resolve NSE case: Ajay Tyagi

It is Sebi’s February order on the NSE that may have scuttled Tyagi’s chances to stay on. The order, around hiring irregularities and governance lapses at the NSE, attracted a fair bit of criticism—Sebi imposed fines and bans that were far smaller compared to punitive actions taken in other cases. The order also failed to identify an unknown third person who received the exchange’s data from former chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna.