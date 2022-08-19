Sebi tweaks investment norms1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:08 AM IST
The new guidelines state that AIFs or VCFs will be allowed to invest in an overseas investee company
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed two norms governing overseas investments of Indian private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds, thus expanding the scope of the capital that can be invested abroad.