Sebi moves closer to phasing out weekly options—to seek public feedback shortly
Summary
- Sebi is preparing to issue a consultation paper in a few weeks on extending index options tenures, raising the possibility of phasing out weekly Nifty and Sensex contracts.
- The proposal builds on Sebi’s earlier interventions to curb speculative frenzy over heavy losses to individual traders.
Weekly index options contracts could become a thing of the past.
