Sebi weighs biometrics, geotagging for trading terminals

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Industry Standards Forum (ISF) are discussing biometric authentication and geotagging of trading terminals to curb unauthorized access and dabba trading, according to two people aware of the matter.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Industry Standards Forum (ISF) are discussing biometric authentication and geotagging of trading terminals to curb unauthorized access and dabba trading, according to two people aware of the matter.
“Sebi thinks that only the dealer should be able to operate the terminal and the location of such use should be fixed and tracked,” said one of the officials.
“Sebi thinks that only the dealer should be able to operate the terminal and the location of such use should be fixed and tracked,” said one of the officials.
Dabba trading is an illegal, off-market trading practice in which transactions are conducted outside recognized stock exchanges, with brokers maintaining their own books instead of routing orders through the exchange.
“The objective is to avoid dabba trading and increase the accountability of the ones authorized to use trading terminals. Sebi and the ISF have discussed the introduction of biometrics to allow only people who are authorized to use the terminals and the restriction of location IDs,” said the second official. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity.
However, no final decision has been taken, added the second official.
Mint's emailed query to Sebi remained unanswered.
Curbs on dabba trading
The proposed measures would add another layer of oversight to an existing regulatory framework that restricts who can operate trading terminals and where they may be located. Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992, brokers may incur monetary penalties for allowing the use of trading terminals to unauthorized persons or at unauthorized locations.
Stock exchanges have also issued several circulars over the years to prevent the misuse of terminals. Under the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) rules, trading terminals must be located at a broker's main or branch office or at the office of its registered authorized person (AP). Brokers are accountable for acts of omission and commission by their APs and employees, including informal dabba trades.
A May 2023 NSE circular said that computer-to-computer link (CTCL) terminals could be used only by approved persons, including employees of brokers, partners, directors, registered authorized persons and their employees.
The circular also asked brokers to investigate whether terminals were being used for activities outside the recognized exchange platform. Members are required to conduct periodic and surprise inspections and put in place internal systems to monitor trading activity across branches and AP locations.
It noted that many trading terminals remained active without any commercial justification. "While commercial justification was not of immediate concern to the exchange, members are required to examine whether such terminals/locations are being commercially sustained by using them for purposes other than trading on the exchange platform, such as for conducting ‘informal’ Dabba trades,” the circular said.
Though there is no official data on the extent of dabba trading in the country, individual cases highlight the persistence of the practice.
In March 2026, the Gujarat Police busted a suspected dabba trading racket in Rajkot, where the accused allegedly conducted transactions worth ₹20 crore in a week. Separately, in September 2025, the Enforcement Directorate said it had attached and seized assets worth ₹58.39 crore in a probe into alleged dabba trading and online betting operations.
Operational and cost hurdles
Earlier, in August, stock exchanges issued a consultation paper proposing new norms for APs' use of trading terminals. Among the proposals was the introduction of technological controls, including geotagging, to monitor terminal locations.
The paper also proposed that locations where terminals are accessed should be covered by CCTV cameras for closer monitoring. APs would also be required to implement face recognition or biometric authentication to access terminals at their designated locations.
However, implementing such requirements across the broking ecosystem could pose operational and cost challenges, particularly for APs and dealers who need flexibility to work across multiple approved locations.
“The key challenges (to the framework) would be operational implementation, technology readiness, infrastructure costs and the flexibility required to accommodate different business models. Dealers and APs may have genuine requirements to operate across different authorized locations. Technical issues, connectivity constraints and biometric authentication failures could also disrupt business continuity,” said Raj Shah, executive director at stockbroking firm EPP Securities.
Shah said the measures could improve security, accountability and traceability, but would also increase compliance responsibilities for brokers, dealers and APs, potentially requiring changes to their existing operating processes.
“While these measures can strengthen oversight, it is important that the framework accommodates legitimate operational requirements, including authorized mobility and multiple business locations, wherever applicable,” he said.
He added that clear guidelines, adequate transition time and a practical exception or approval mechanism would be important to ensure that the regulatory objectives are achieved without disproportionately burdening market participants.