Sebi weighs refining F&O warnings on brokerage apps as retail losses remain high

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is discussing with brokers ways to refine futures and options (F&O) risk warnings on trading platforms as retail losses in the segment remain high, two people close to the matter told Mint.
“The aim is to make the warnings more dynamic, rather than a simple warning that remains the same all the time. Such a warning is expected to attract more retail attention and ensure people are careful before they trade in the segment,” said one of the two officials cited above on the condition of anonymity.