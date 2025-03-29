SEBI will ‘weed out’ outdated policies, rationalise those which are necessary: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

SEBI will ‘weed out’ outdated policies, rationalise those which are necessary, the chairman of the markets regulator Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey was addressing the Mint India Investment Summit & Awards 2025 when he made the comments.

“SEBI will weed out those (policies) which are outdated and rationalise those which may be necessary. This will be consistent with our object of achieving optimum regulation and creating ease of doing business by reducing compliance burden and the cost of regulation,” the SEBI chairperson said while speaking at the summit on March 29.

SEBI fast tracking fundraising Talking further, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the markets regulator is taking all possible steps to raise funds in the markets without delay.

While it has prescribed norms for issuers of securities for faster fundraising process, internally, too, SEBI is using tools to enhance the same.

“SEBI prescribes norms for issuers of securities to ensure that funds are raised without delay and deployed efficiently,” Pandey said.

“Internally, SEBI is using technology, including artificial intelligence, to ensure that the fundraising documents are cleared as fast as possible without compromising on disclosures,” the SEBI chairperson added.

SEBI urges voluntary compliance Tuhin Kanta Pandey further said that SEBI will enforce regulations to “determine” misconduct among market participants.

“SEBI has to enforce these regulations to determine misconduct on part of market participants. This enforcement is carried out through a judicious mix of off-site supervision and on-site and thematic inspections,” he said.

“As part of off-site supervision, SEBI will develop uniform compliance standards in consultation with SEBI,” the markets regulator chief added.

The SEBI chairman also urged market participants to voluntarily comply with regulations prescribed by the authorities.

“While SEBI will continue to enhance its supervision capabilities, it's desirable that market participants are also nudged towards voluntary compliance with regulations,” he said.

Social media surveillance Tuhin Kanta Pandey revealed that SEBI monitors trades in the secondary markets on a “regular basis”.

“Trades in secondary market are under surveillance on a daily basis, and alert systems have been put in place to detect suspicious patterns of trading,” he said.

The SEBI chairman also pointed out that officials monitor social media posts to detect suspicious trading patterns.

“Market intelligence in the form of investor complaints as well as posts on social media also form an important part of SEBI's surveillance mechanism,” Pandey said.