Sebi to form working group to review mainboard IPO, further public offer norms

India’s market regulator plans to review rules governing the raising of capital from the stock markets, according to an official aware of the development and a copy of an email reviewed by Mint.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to set up a sub-group under its Primary Markets Advisory Committee (PMAC) for the review.
“Sebi is looking to revamp ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) regulations and has asked PMAC members to nominate themselves if they are interested,” the official said, requesting anonymity. The regulator sent an email to committee members on 12 October, the official said.