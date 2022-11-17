Sebi working on guidelines for ‘finfluencers’ giving stock tips on social media

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Sebi while addressing a Sebi board meeting for media on 30 September had explicitly said that the regulator will have to use a ‘segmented’ approach towards handling the menace of unsolicited social media stock tips. “I think its early days yet given the complex nature of this issue. We are in active discussions with the industry and various stakeholders and it will take us sometime. We do not have visibility on easy solution yet", Buch clarified.