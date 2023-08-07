SEBI working on ‘MF Lite’ for easier compliance for ETFs, other passive investments2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:04 PM IST
SEBI is shifting towards a segmented approach to regulations, providing relaxations for accredited investors and considering a regulatory framework with fewer compliance requirements for mutual funds offering passive investment products.
SEBI News: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, stated in the annual report that the capital market regulator has been gradually shifting towards a segmented approach to regulations. For accredited investors, for instance, SEBI has established a framework. This group of investors is much more skilled than normal investors and needs less regulatory protection. Products made available to these investors may be subject to only minimal regulation.
