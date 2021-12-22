Sebi-registered investment advisers can customize fees for accredited investors

There are three criteria under which individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), family trusts and sole proprietorships can get accreditation. These entities or individuals must have annual income of more than ₹2 crore; or, net worth of more than ₹7.5 crore (out of which at least ₹3.75 crore is in the form of financial assets; or, annual income of more than ₹1 crore plus net worth above ₹5 crore (out of which at least ₹2.5 crore is in the form of financial assets).