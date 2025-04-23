Markets
Sebi's big move: Common contract note launch set for 30 April, but market players express concerns
Neha Joshi , Ram Sahgal 6 min read 23 Apr 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Summary
- From 30 April, Sebi will replace separate BSE and NSE contract notes with a common one for FPIs.
- While aimed at boosting transparency and cutting costs, the move may bring operational challenges for FPIs already burdened by recent regulatory tightening.
India's capital markets regulator is set to roll out a common contract note (CCN) for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from 30 April, a move that promises to simplify trade documentation but also adds to the growing complexity of doing business in the country.
