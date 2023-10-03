Sebi’s finfluencer rules to hurt foreign brokers
In August, Sebi released a consultation paper proposing a fee structure for analysts and investment advisers
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) bid to tighten regulations on financial influencers, or finfluencers, could have unintended consequences on overseas banks and brokers providing services to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), two people familiar with the matter said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started