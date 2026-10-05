SEBI’s investor awareness campaign grabs investors’ attention | Here's social media post by BSE, NSE, MCX, CSDL & NSDL

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), along with key market infrastructure institutions, has launched a coordinated social media teaser campaign for an upcoming investor-focused initiative that is set to be officially unveiled on Monday, October 5.

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Social media post series The teaser campaign played out through a series of conversational quote-posts on X, featuring the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), major stock exchanges, depositories and investor education institutions.

The exchange began with AMFI asking BSE whether it had heard about SEBI's upcoming investor-awareness initiative. BSE responded that the initiative was expected to simplify something for investors and passed the question to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

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NSE then brought commodity exchange MCX into the conversation, saying it had heard the initiative was meant for investors. MCX suggested that the campaign could focus on helping investors better understand something that is often perceived as complex.

The conversation then moved to depositories, with CDSL asking NSDL about the initiative after hearing that it would make things easier for investors. NSDL directed the query to the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), while noting that it had been asked not to disclose details.

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What is investor-awareness initiative? NISM confirmed the secrecy around the announcement, saying that although there were rumours about the initiative, SEBI's awareness team had instructed participants to keep the details confidential.

SEBI's official investor-awareness handle subsequently ended the social media exchange by asking investors to be patient, adding that the mystery would be revealed the following day.

The teaser comes ahead of SEBI's planned investor-awareness initiatives around World Investor Week 2026. The regulator is stepping up its digital and educational outreach to make complex market products easier to understand and strengthen financial literacy among retail investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.