Sebi’s T+0 settlement plan will boost liquidity, but analysts warn of impact on brokers’ business model
Sebi proposed introducing the facility for clearing and settlement of funds and securities on T+0 and instant settlement cycle on optional basis in addition to the existing T+1 settlement cycle in secondary markets for equity cash segment.
Capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday floated a consultation paper proposing to introduce same-day settlement of trades on stock exchanges and real-time settlement on an optional basis.
