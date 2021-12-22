OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi's total income down 15% to 813 cr in 2019-20
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Capital markets regulator Sebi's total income declined by 15% to 813 crore in 2019-20 mainly due to a drop in earnings from fees and subscription.

According to the annual accounts of Sebi made public on Wednesday, the total expenditure of the regulator rose to 588.14 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2020, from 492.34 crore in the previous fiscal.

The other administrative expenses increased from 131 crore to 148 crore and the establishment expenses climbed from 293.15 crore to 375.69 crore.

The regulator's fee income declined to 608.26 crore from 750.14 crore while earning from investments dropped to 170.35 crore from 180.66 crore. However, other income rose to 18.15 crore from 17.44 crore.

Overall, the market watchdog's total income declined to 813.04 crore in 2019-20 from 963.59 crore in the preceding fiscal, indicating a decline of 15.6 per cent.

The fee income included earnings from annual fees or subscription, listing fees contribution from stock exchanges, income from registration, renewal and application.

Formed by the government in 1988, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was given statutory powers after passage of the Sebi Act in 1992 after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, Sebi is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.

MINT PREMIUM See All

It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds and venture capital funds.

Besides, Sebi is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading and other manipulative activities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout