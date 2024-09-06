Sebi’s toxic work culture, allegations against Chairperson Madhabi Buch spark Parliamentary inquiry

  • The head of India's Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi), Madhabi Puri Buch, is facing scrutiny from the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over allegations of conflict of interest and misconduct. The committee is set to investigate these claims and may summon Buch for questioning.

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Trade Now
Mint Image
Mint Image

A parliamentary committee is gearing up to investigate allegations against the head of India's Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi), Madhabi Puri Buch. The inquiry comes amid growing concerns about Sebi's operations and Buch's conduct.

The decision to include this inquiry in the PAC's agenda came after several members expressed concerns about Sebi's operations and the allegations against Buch during the committee's initial meeting on August 29. The PAC, led by Congress leader KC Venugopal, comprises members from both the ruling NDA coalition and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSebi’s toxic work culture, allegations against Chairperson Madhabi Buch spark Parliamentary inquiry

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

284.50
10:50 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-6.1 (-2.1%)

Tata Steel

150.25
10:50 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-1.5 (-0.99%)

Tata Power

418.30
10:50 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-2.15 (-0.51%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.05
10:50 AM | 6 SEP 2024
-5.15 (-2.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,167.00
10:48 AM | 6 SEP 2024
73.5 (6.72%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,725.35
10:48 AM | 6 SEP 2024
198.6 (5.63%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

540.65
10:49 AM | 6 SEP 2024
23.7 (4.58%)

Godrej Industries

1,259.25
10:48 AM | 6 SEP 2024
49.7 (4.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,744.00239.00
    Chennai
    73,888.00597.00
    Delhi
    73,528.00165.00
    Kolkata
    73,025.00375.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue