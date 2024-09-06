Sebi’s toxic work culture, allegations against Chairperson Madhabi Buch spark Parliamentary inquiry

A parliamentary committee is gearing up to investigate allegations against the head of India's Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi), Madhabi Puri Buch. The inquiry comes amid growing concerns about Sebi's operations and Buch's conduct.

The decision to include this inquiry in the PAC's agenda came after several members expressed concerns about Sebi's operations and the allegations against Buch during the committee's initial meeting on August 29. The PAC, led by Congress leader KC Venugopal, comprises members from both the ruling NDA coalition and the opposition INDIA bloc.