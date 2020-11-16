SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to step down at end of year

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to step down at end of year1 min read . 06:36 PM IST
Washington: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will step down from his position at the end of the year, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
"Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has been the highlight of my career," Clayton said in a statement. "I am proud of our collective efforts to advance each part of the SEC’s tripartite mission, always with an eye on the interests of our Main Street investors."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
